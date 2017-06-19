Uber adds option to tip drivers as it...

Uber adds option to tip drivers as it heads in new direction

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this Wednesday, March 15, 2017, file photo, an Uber car drives through LaGuardia Airport in New York. Uber is enabling passengers to tip its U.S. drivers with a tap on its ride-hailing app for the first time, part of a push to recast itself as a company with a conscience and a heart.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bon Jovi was surprise guest at Jefferson Awards... 6 hr BJ Fan 1
Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06) 11 hr Daisy 62
News Maulaine Noel-Jeune, 37, Roselle (Jul '07) 14 hr Christine 10
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Fitus T Bluster 20,945
News New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr... Jun 18 Red Crosse 21
News New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr... Jun 7 pugs 1
News N.J. 8th graders reportedly snub Paul Ryan at D... May 28 PUGS 5
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Iran
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,078 • Total comments across all topics: 281,908,258

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC