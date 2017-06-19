Uber adds option to tip drivers as it heads in new direction
In this Wednesday, March 15, 2017, file photo, an Uber car drives through LaGuardia Airport in New York. Uber is enabling passengers to tip its U.S. drivers with a tap on its ride-hailing app for the first time, part of a push to recast itself as a company with a conscience and a heart.
