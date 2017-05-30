U.S. deports 2 more persecuted Christians from NJ
Two more Indonesian men who fled to the United States to flee religious persecution were deported back to the country this week. The two were among four who had been living in New Jersey since the 1990s, but were detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after checking in with officials in Newark last month.
