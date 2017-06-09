Two arrested in Belleville deli robbe...

Two arrested in Belleville deli robbery, slashing

Two men from Newark have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Belleville during which a deli owner was slashed, police said. Two arrested in Belleville deli robbery, slashing Two men from Newark have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Belleville during which a deli owner was slashed, police said.

