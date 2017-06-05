Trump's bad decision leaves climate change to states, mayors | Editorial
The Paris Agreement on climate change may not be perfect, but the union of 196 nations represents a solid framework for addressing the ravages greenhouse gas emissions are inflicting on Planet Earth. With the United States' ill-considered withdrawal from the accord, dropping that number to 195, it falls on the country's cities and states to carry forward the ideals of slowing climate change and curbing carbon-based pollution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|Always wondering
|20,924
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Thu
|Red Crosse
|16
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 7
|pugs
|1
|N.J. 8th graders reportedly snub Paul Ryan at D...
|May 28
|PUGS
|5
|South Orange Photo with Ryan refused
|May 26
|Anonymous
|3
|Fights, arrests after 300 youths converge on N....
|May 26
|pugs
|1
|New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm...
|May 20
|spytheweb
|5
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC