Trump expected to unveil new Cuba policy as early as next Friday - sources

President Donald Trump is expected to travel to Miami as early as next Friday to announce a new Cuba policy that could tighten rules on trade and travel to the island eased by his predecessor Barack Obama, according to a U.S. official and two people familiar with the matter. U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Newark International airport in Newark, NJ U.S., to spend a weekend at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminister, New Jersey, June 9, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.