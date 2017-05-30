Truck Kills High School President Right After His Prom

Christopher Gibbs was the senior class president at Barringer Academy of Arts and Humanities in Newark, New Jersey, and was going to receive a superintendent's award on Friday, June 2. But a day prior, a tractor trailer hit and killed him just after he'd gotten back from The 17-year-old, who planned to start his first year at the College of Westchester in the fall, was on his way to a convenience store when the accident happened. The driver tried to help him and called an ambulance, but he died less than an hour later at the hospital.

