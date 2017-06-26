Travels Around Trump's America

Because I live in Europe, I need occasionally to recharge my American batteries-to smell the cut grass of summer lawns, to hear the sound of a fastball cracking into a catcher's mitt, and to confront a political system that, in the words of Thomas Jefferson, feels like a "bad edition of the Polish king." Although I moved abroad in the early 1990s, in many ways my last vivid memories of America date to the 1960s, when as a school boy I would go with my father on his business travels across America.

