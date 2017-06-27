These were the 30 biggest cyber crime...

These were the 30 biggest cyber crimes in N.J. last year

NEWARK - In May, a 33-year-old programmer from Bangkok pleaded guilty in federal court in New Jersey in connection with a securities fraud scam that targeted unsophisticated investors, using an on-line trading simulator to trick victims into believing their money was in actual accounts. In February, Sergey Vovnenko , the administrator of two online hacking forums, was sentenced by a federal judge in Newark to nearly four years in prison for stealing log-in and payment card data as part of an international hacking scheme.

