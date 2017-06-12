The Old Town

"What knits together the families of Roth's Newark are adults-some foreign-born but many the children of immigrants-who either experienced the insecurity and deprivation of the Old World themselves or heard stories about it from their own parents. What they want most is to find stability in a neighborhood, in a city, and in a country that offers them the chance at security for their families."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Millions (A Blog about Books).