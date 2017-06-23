The Art of Rap Pays Homage To Mobb Deep's Prodigy With...

As the hip-hop community mourns the loss of rapper Prodigy, a member of the New York duo Mobb Deep, The ART of RAP concert scheduled at NJPAC in Newark, NJ on Friday, June 30th at 8 pm will now pay homage to Mobb Deep's Prodigy due to his untimely death. Hip-hop's biggest veterans DMX, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, and Mobb Deep will take to the stage for a special tribute.

