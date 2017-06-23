The Art of Rap Pays Homage To Mobb De...

The Art of Rap Pays Homage To Mobb Deep's Prodigy With...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

As the hip-hop community mourns the loss of rapper Prodigy, a member of the New York duo Mobb Deep, The ART of RAP concert scheduled at NJPAC in Newark, NJ on Friday, June 30th at 8 pm will now pay homage to Mobb Deep's Prodigy due to his untimely death. Hip-hop's biggest veterans DMX, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, and Mobb Deep will take to the stage for a special tribute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bon Jovi was surprise guest at Jefferson Awards... Jun 20 BJ Fan 1
Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06) Jun 20 Daisy 62
News Maulaine Noel-Jeune, 37, Roselle (Jul '07) Jun 20 Christine 10
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 19 Fitus T Bluster 20,945
News New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr... Jun 18 Red Crosse 21
News New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr... Jun 7 pugs 1
News N.J. 8th graders reportedly snub Paul Ryan at D... May 28 PUGS 5
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,462 • Total comments across all topics: 282,002,231

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC