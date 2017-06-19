Spend your summer with Pass it Along
Programs will begin running Monday, June 26 and will conclude the week of August 21. The Pass It Along Youth Center is located at 1 Brooks Plaza, Newton, NJ. All programs are open and free to teens in the area.
