Short Hills carjacker gets life for murder

Short Hills carjacker gets life sentence for murder Basim Henry was found guilty of all charges in March and was sentenced to life in prison on Monday. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2teYelw Essex County Sheriff's officers lead Basim Henry, one of four men charged with the December 2013 fatal shooting and carjacking of Dustin Friedland at an upscale New Jersey mall, into court where a jury found him guilty on all counts for his role in Friedland's murder, Friday, March 31, 2017, in Newark, N.J. Basim Henry, the South Orange man who was convicted of murder during a carjacking at the Mall of Short Hills in 2013, will spend the rest of his life in prison.

