She ran with Christie, but now highlights their differences
In this Dec. 22, 2011, file photo, New Jersey Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno listens as Gov. Chris Christie announces staff changes in Trenton, N.J. Guadagno has been at Christie's side for the last eight years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N.J. 8th graders reportedly snub Paul Ryan at D...
|May 28
|PUGS
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
|South Orange Photo with Ryan refused
|May 26
|Anonymous
|3
|Fights, arrests after 300 youths converge on N....
|May 26
|pugs
|1
|New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm...
|May 20
|spytheweb
|5
|Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C...
|May 19
|South Knox Hombre
|173
|Supermarket chain celebrates 90 years
|May 18
|Congratulations
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC