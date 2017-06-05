Saved From Trash, Patrick the Dog Thr...

Saved From Trash, Patrick the Dog Thrives 6 Years Later

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: NBC New York

He was stuffed in a trash bag and thrown down a chute in a Newark apartment building in 2011, and found on the edge of death. Six years later, Patrick the Miracle Dog is thriving in his new home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr... 18 hr Red Crosse 16
News New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr... Wed pugs 1
News N.J. 8th graders reportedly snub Paul Ryan at D... May 28 PUGS 5
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 28 Disturbed 20,923
South Orange Photo with Ryan refused May 26 Anonymous 3
News Fights, arrests after 300 youths converge on N.... May 26 pugs 1
News New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm... May 20 spytheweb 5
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Stanley Cup
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,369 • Total comments across all topics: 281,626,422

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC