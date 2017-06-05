Residents at stately East Orange building want security I Carter
Residents of a stately apartment building in East Orange are upset that the new owners do not plan on reinstating a security guard, a safety feature that was the reason why many of them moved into the building on Prospect Street. Residents of a stately apartment building in East Orange are upset that the new owners do not plan on reinstating a security guard, a safety feature that was the reason why many of them moved into the building on Prospect Street.
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|ThomasA
|20,926
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Thu
|Red Crosse
|16
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 7
|pugs
|1
|N.J. 8th graders reportedly snub Paul Ryan at D...
|May 28
|PUGS
|5
|South Orange Photo with Ryan refused
|May 26
|Anonymous
|3
|Fights, arrests after 300 youths converge on N....
|May 26
|pugs
|1
|New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm...
|May 20
|spytheweb
|5
