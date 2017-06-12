Reconsideration of gay bishop ruling ...

Reconsideration of gay bishop ruling sought

12 hrs ago

The Western Jurisdiction College of Bishops filed a motion asking the United Methodist Judicial Council to reconsider its ruling in the case of a gay bishop . Part of the court's ruling in Decision 1341 was that a same-sex marriage license, together with the clergy person's status in a same-sex relationship, was a public declaration that the person is a self-avowed practicing homosexual.

