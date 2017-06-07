Rail plans frustrate Millburn officia...

Rail plans frustrate Millburn officials, commuters

Millburn officials, commuters frustrated by rail work plans Millburn officials and commuters speak out about impending NJ Transit cutbacks due to Penn Station track repairs. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2sEkNNc Frustration over the impending NJ Transit cutbacks in train service was expressed by residents and municipal officials alike at the June 6 Township Committee.

