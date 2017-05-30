Pope.L receives 2017 Bucksbaum Award
Adam D. Weinberg, the Whitney 's Alice Pratt Brown Director, announced today that the multidisciplinary artist Pope.L has been named the recipient of the 2017 Bucksbaum Award. Pope.L is a visual artist and educator whose boundary-breaking practice spans nearly four decades and includes performance, painting, installation, video, sculpture, and theater.
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N.J. 8th graders reportedly snub Paul Ryan at D...
|May 28
|PUGS
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
|South Orange Photo with Ryan refused
|May 26
|Anonymous
|3
|Fights, arrests after 300 youths converge on N....
|May 26
|pugs
|1
|New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm...
|May 20
|spytheweb
|5
|Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C...
|May 19
|South Knox Hombre
|173
|Supermarket chain celebrates 90 years
|May 18
|Congratulations
|1
