Police make arrests in Newark store robbery spree

12 hrs ago

NEWARK -- A Newark man was charged with robbing five businesses in the city, including one holdup that involved a 16-year-old accomplice, authorities said Friday. Jamal Williams, 19, was arrested after a robbery Sunday morning at Bergen Beauty Supply on Bergen Street, according to police.

