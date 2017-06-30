Police make arrests in Newark store robbery spree
NEWARK -- A Newark man was charged with robbing five businesses in the city, including one holdup that involved a 16-year-old accomplice, authorities said Friday. Jamal Williams, 19, was arrested after a robbery Sunday morning at Bergen Beauty Supply on Bergen Street, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bob Walters Engineer PLEASE HELP!
|Jun 28
|ItsME
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,946
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jun 25
|Tia19
|14
|Bon Jovi was surprise guest at Jefferson Awards...
|Jun 20
|BJ Fan
|1
|Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06)
|Jun 20
|Daisy
|62
|Maulaine Noel-Jeune, 37, Roselle (Jul '07)
|Jun 20
|Christine
|10
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 18
|Red Crosse
|21
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC