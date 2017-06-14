Police: Belleville woman charged in N...

Police: Belleville woman charged in Newark robbery

Read more: Clifton Journal

Police: Belleville woman arrested in knifepoint robbery A 22-year-old Belleville woman has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Newark, police said. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2t2qDYR Newark Police arrested Desiree K. DaSilva, 22, of Belleville in connection with an armed robbery in Newark on Wednesday, June 14. Desiree K. DaSilva is accused of robbing a 26-year-old Harrison woman at knifepoint in the 100 block of Fourth Avenue in Newark at around 5:45 a.m. today, police said.

