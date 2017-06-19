Paterson church reopening after 6-year, $17.4M restoration
PATERSON - The "Mother Church" of the Catholic Diocese of Paterson, St. John the Baptist Cathedral , will be rededicated Saturday after the completion of a $17.4 million restoration project. The ticket-only event will be led by Bishop Arthur J. Serratelli on the day of the feast for the church's patron, St. John.
