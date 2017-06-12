Palm Harbor music teacher makes international moves
'Music with Mar,' educator and founder Maryann Harman, has made a name for herself in Palm Harbor, and after years of work, China and South Korea are looking to adapt her program. The 'Music with Mar' company is geared towards young children ages 8 months old until school age, using music to prepare them for a successful future, and keeping parents involved.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|bill
|20,937
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 8
|Red Crosse
|16
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 7
|pugs
|1
|N.J. 8th graders reportedly snub Paul Ryan at D...
|May 28
|PUGS
|5
|South Orange Photo with Ryan refused
|May 26
|Anonymous
|3
|Fights, arrests after 300 youths converge on N....
|May 26
|pugs
|1
|New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm...
|May 20
|spytheweb
|5
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC