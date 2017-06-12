Palm Harbor music teacher makes inter...

Palm Harbor music teacher makes international moves

14 hrs ago Read more: Tampa Bay Newspapers

'Music with Mar,' educator and founder Maryann Harman, has made a name for herself in Palm Harbor, and after years of work, China and South Korea are looking to adapt her program. The 'Music with Mar' company is geared towards young children ages 8 months old until school age, using music to prepare them for a successful future, and keeping parents involved.

