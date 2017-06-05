Ongoing sweep yields drugs, guns, dozens of arrests in Newark

NEWARK -- A total of 39 people were arrested for narcotics and other offenses during a recent three-day period as a citywide narcotics operation begun in April continues, Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said. From May 31 through June 2, police also recovered three guns, 131 decks of heroin, 305 vials of cocaine and eight bags of marijuana.

