Offering a path to citizenship
The Portuguese Cultural Association of Kearny is partnering with We Are One New Jersey's Hudson County Center for a "Citizenship Clinic" Saturday, July 1. First Ward Councilman Albino Cardoso, a member of the PCA, said he was approached by Victor Campos, president of the group, about the possibility of hosting the clinic. Members of the Jersey City-based We Are One - whose website lists its mission as "to provide social and legal services that educate, empower and uplift working families" - will advise clients how to fill out citizenship applications, Cardoso said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|1 hr
|Red Crosse
|16
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Wed
|pugs
|1
|N.J. 8th graders reportedly snub Paul Ryan at D...
|May 28
|PUGS
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
|South Orange Photo with Ryan refused
|May 26
|Anonymous
|3
|Fights, arrests after 300 youths converge on N....
|May 26
|pugs
|1
|New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm...
|May 20
|spytheweb
|5
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC