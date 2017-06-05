Offering a path to citizenship

Offering a path to citizenship

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Observer

The Portuguese Cultural Association of Kearny is partnering with We Are One New Jersey's Hudson County Center for a "Citizenship Clinic" Saturday, July 1. First Ward Councilman Albino Cardoso, a member of the PCA, said he was approached by Victor Campos, president of the group, about the possibility of hosting the clinic. Members of the Jersey City-based We Are One - whose website lists its mission as "to provide social and legal services that educate, empower and uplift working families" - will advise clients how to fill out citizenship applications, Cardoso said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr... 1 hr Red Crosse 16
News New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr... Wed pugs 1
News N.J. 8th graders reportedly snub Paul Ryan at D... May 28 PUGS 5
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 28 Disturbed 20,923
South Orange Photo with Ryan refused May 26 Anonymous 3
News Fights, arrests after 300 youths converge on N.... May 26 pugs 1
News New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm... May 20 spytheweb 5
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,167 • Total comments across all topics: 281,609,739

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC