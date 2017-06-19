NPD: Nab 2 in deli robbery

Thomas Moore, 24, and Zachary Hoger, 22, both of Newark, are charged with first-degree armed robbery and also face similar charges from the Essex County Sheriff's Office for a robbery in Branch Brook Park and three robberies in Newark, police said. According to the Belleville Police Department, on May 14, two men - one brandishing a long-barreled rifle and the other masked - took $300 from the owner of Pat's Village Deli on Newark Ave. Police said the owner was slashed in the stomach with a box-cutter.

