NJ Transit train fatally strikes pers...

NJ Transit train fatally strikes person near Linden station

11 hrs ago

Inbound service was suspended inbound between Metuchen and Woodbridge and between Woodbridge and Newark on the North Jersey Coast Line after train No. 3124, carrying 800, passengers struck a person the Linden station, according to spokesman Jim Smith.

