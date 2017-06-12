NJ Transit train fatally strikes person near Linden station
Inbound service was suspended inbound between Metuchen and Woodbridge and between Woodbridge and Newark on the North Jersey Coast Line after train No. 3124, carrying 800, passengers struck a person the Linden station, according to spokesman Jim Smith.
