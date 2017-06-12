NJ sex worker says: Decriminalize pro...

NJ sex worker says: Decriminalize prostitution and treat us like humans

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

To escape a domestic violence situation more than 20 years ago, Newark resident Janet Duran needed to find work that would pay well enough to support herself and her child, and not interfere with attaining a college degree. "The easiest way out," she says, was entering the world of sex work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr US Army Vet 20,941
News New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr... Sun Red Crosse 21
News New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr... Jun 7 pugs 1
News N.J. 8th graders reportedly snub Paul Ryan at D... May 28 PUGS 5
South Orange Photo with Ryan refused May 26 Anonymous 3
News Fights, arrests after 300 youths converge on N.... May 26 pugs 1
News New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm... May 20 spytheweb 5
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Essex County was issued at June 19 at 4:35PM EDT

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Recession
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,133 • Total comments across all topics: 281,873,388

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC