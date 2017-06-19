Newark to vote on big push to avoid gentrification with affordable housing
At One Theater Square in Newark, 26 of the 245 apartments will be affordable. On Wednesday, June 21, the City Council will vote on a requirement that 20 percent of all new apartments in projects of at least 30 units be for low or moderate income earners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bon Jovi was surprise guest at Jefferson Awards...
|Tue
|BJ Fan
|1
|Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06)
|Tue
|Daisy
|62
|Maulaine Noel-Jeune, 37, Roselle (Jul '07)
|Tue
|Christine
|10
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 18
|Red Crosse
|21
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 7
|pugs
|1
|N.J. 8th graders reportedly snub Paul Ryan at D...
|May 28
|PUGS
|5
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC