Newark police seek help finding burglary suspect
Bernard Woodard, 54, is suspected of burglarizing the Frito Lay delivery truck as it was parked at the Family Dollar Store at 976 Bergen St. Police are asking for help leading to the arrest of Woodard. Anyone with information about is being asked to call the department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877- NWK-TIPS or 1-877- NWK-GUNS .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bob Walters Engineer PLEASE HELP!
|Jun 28
|ItsME
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,946
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jun 25
|Tia19
|14
|Bon Jovi was surprise guest at Jefferson Awards...
|Jun 20
|BJ Fan
|1
|Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06)
|Jun 20
|Daisy
|62
|Maulaine Noel-Jeune, 37, Roselle (Jul '07)
|Jun 20
|Christine
|10
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 18
|Red Crosse
|21
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC