Newark police seek help finding burglary suspect

Bernard Woodard, 54, is suspected of burglarizing the Frito Lay delivery truck as it was parked at the Family Dollar Store at 976 Bergen St. Police are asking for help leading to the arrest of Woodard. Anyone with information about is being asked to call the department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877- NWK-TIPS or 1-877- NWK-GUNS .

