Newark named one of the top 10 cities in U.S. in a suprising category
Because of that collection, Newark -- as part of the Newark, NJ-PA Metro division, was recently named the ninth most vibrant arts community in the entire country -- according to the SMU National Center for Arts Research and their Arts Vibrancy Index . "Just a quick train ride away from New York and with affordable housing, Newark is a desirable place for artists to live, as evidenced by the ranking on independent artists per capita in the top 3% of communities," the research concluded.
