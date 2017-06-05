Newark named one of the top 10 cities...

Newark named one of the top 10 cities in U.S. in a suprising category

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

Because of that collection, Newark -- as part of the Newark, NJ-PA Metro division, was recently named the ninth most vibrant arts community in the entire country -- according to the SMU National Center for Arts Research and their Arts Vibrancy Index . "Just a quick train ride away from New York and with affordable housing, Newark is a desirable place for artists to live, as evidenced by the ranking on independent artists per capita in the top 3% of communities," the research concluded.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 hr Always wondering 20,924
News New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr... Thu Red Crosse 16
News New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr... Jun 7 pugs 1
News N.J. 8th graders reportedly snub Paul Ryan at D... May 28 PUGS 5
South Orange Photo with Ryan refused May 26 Anonymous 3
News Fights, arrests after 300 youths converge on N.... May 26 pugs 1
News New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm... May 20 spytheweb 5
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,527 • Total comments across all topics: 281,638,551

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC