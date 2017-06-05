Newark named one of the top 10 cities in U.S. in a suprising category

Because of that collection, Newark -- as part of the Newark, NJ-PA Metro division, was recently named the ninth most vibrant arts community in the entire country -- according to the SMU National Center for Arts Research and their Arts Vibrancy Index . "Just a quick train ride away from New York and with affordable housing, Newark is a desirable place for artists to live, as evidenced by the ranking on independent artists per capita in the top 3% of communities," the research concluded.

