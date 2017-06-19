Newark Mayor Ras Baraka to announce re-election bid Thursday
NEWARK -- After a first term presiding over a downtown building boom, employment and technology initiatives, and the hiring of police officers to address crime city-wide, Mayor Ras Baraka will make it official on Thursday: he is running for re-election. Baraka will hold a Noon press conference on the steps of City Hall, joined by members of his City Council slate and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Phil Murphy , who was endorsed by the mayor early in the primary race.
