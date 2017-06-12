Newark man pleads not guilty to charges he tied up, killed 3

NEWARK -- A city man accused of killing three people during a brutal attack on a Hedden Terrace household last fall pleaded not guilty to murder charges Monday in state Superior Court. Appearing before Judge Ronald D. Wigler on Monday, Arrington, who has remained jailed at the Essex County Correctional Facility since his Nov. 6 arrest , entered a plea of not guilty to a 29-count indictment through his attorney, Olubukola Adetula.

