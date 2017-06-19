Newark man charged in Wantage hotel robbery gets 30 years in prison

A Newark man who already is serving 25 years in state prison on a charge of aggravated manslaughter out of Essex County was sentenced to 30 years in prison for robbing two people at the Rolling Hills Motel in Wantage in 2011. Puryear pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery and second-degree possession of a weapon by a convicted person during a court hearing in April.

