Newark man charged in Wantage hotel r...

Newark man charged in Wantage hotel robbery gets 30 years in prison

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: New Jersey Herald

A Newark man who already is serving 25 years in state prison on a charge of aggravated manslaughter out of Essex County was sentenced to 30 years in prison for robbing two people at the Rolling Hills Motel in Wantage in 2011. Puryear pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery and second-degree possession of a weapon by a convicted person during a court hearing in April.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) 17 hr Tia19 14
News Bon Jovi was surprise guest at Jefferson Awards... Jun 20 BJ Fan 1
Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06) Jun 20 Daisy 62
News Maulaine Noel-Jeune, 37, Roselle (Jul '07) Jun 20 Christine 10
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 19 Fitus T Bluster 20,945
News New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr... Jun 18 Red Crosse 21
News New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr... Jun 7 pugs 1
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,708 • Total comments across all topics: 282,031,001

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC