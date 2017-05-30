Newark man charged in gunfire that came after argument
NEWARK -- A 21-year-old Newark man was charged with shooting at another man after an argument in Newark's West Ward, police said Friday. Officers with the city police Fugitive Apprehension Team arrested Jihad Anderson without incident Thursday, city Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|davey mushly mom
|20,924
|N.J. 8th graders reportedly snub Paul Ryan at D...
|May 28
|PUGS
|5
|South Orange Photo with Ryan refused
|May 26
|Anonymous
|3
|Fights, arrests after 300 youths converge on N....
|May 26
|pugs
|1
|New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm...
|May 20
|spytheweb
|5
|Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C...
|May 19
|South Knox Hombre
|173
|Supermarket chain celebrates 90 years
|May 18
|Congratulations
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC