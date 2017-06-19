Newark cop chase ends in crash, arrest

Newark cop chase ends in crash, arrest

Read more: The Jersey Journal

NEWARK -- Authorities have arrested a man who they said robbed a 19-year-old, then crashed into a utility pole while trying to escape police. Lamar Williams, 21, of Newark, and two other people robbed the man of cash and other items shortly after midnight Monday, according to Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose.

