Newark cop chase ends in crash, arrest
NEWARK -- Authorities have arrested a man who they said robbed a 19-year-old, then crashed into a utility pole while trying to escape police. Lamar Williams, 21, of Newark, and two other people robbed the man of cash and other items shortly after midnight Monday, according to Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Sun
|Red Crosse
|21
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 7
|pugs
|1
|N.J. 8th graders reportedly snub Paul Ryan at D...
|May 28
|PUGS
|5
|South Orange Photo with Ryan refused
|May 26
|Anonymous
|3
|Fights, arrests after 300 youths converge on N....
|May 26
|pugs
|1
|New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm...
|May 20
|spytheweb
|5
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC