Newak cops shutter 5 businesses after failed inspections

9 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

NEWARK -- Five businesses were closed and four more issued summonses following a series of inspections by a city task force over the past three weeks, police announced Sunday. The inspections, conducted by a group that included the Newark police and fire divisions along with code and health officials, found violations at seven businesses on South Orange Ave this week, according to a statement from Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose.

