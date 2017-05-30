New Jersey teen struck, killed after ...

New Jersey teen struck, killed after prom

7 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

A 17-year-old in New Jersey's largest city was struck and killed while returning home from his senior prom, authorities said. Christopher Gibbs, the president of the senior class at Newark's Barringer High School, was hit by a tractor-trailer while crossing a street around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in Newark, officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

