National powerboat racing returns to ...

National powerboat racing returns to West Milford

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Item

Powerboat races are returning to Greenwood Lake in West Milford on June 17 and 18. Township officials say potentially-race stopping weeds have been trimmed. National powerboat racing returns to West Milford Powerboat races are returning to Greenwood Lake in West Milford on June 17 and 18. Township officials say potentially-race stopping weeds have been trimmed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Item.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr... 8 hr Red Crosse 21
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 12 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,939
News New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr... Jun 7 pugs 1
News N.J. 8th graders reportedly snub Paul Ryan at D... May 28 PUGS 5
South Orange Photo with Ryan refused May 26 Anonymous 3
News Fights, arrests after 300 youths converge on N.... May 26 pugs 1
News New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm... May 20 spytheweb 5
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Essex County was issued at June 18 at 3:59PM EDT

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Libya
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. Cuba
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. China
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,517 • Total comments across all topics: 281,855,211

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC