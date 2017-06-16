Powerboat races are returning to Greenwood Lake in West Milford on June 17 and 18. Township officials say potentially-race stopping weeds have been trimmed. National powerboat racing returns to West Milford Powerboat races are returning to Greenwood Lake in West Milford on June 17 and 18. Township officials say potentially-race stopping weeds have been trimmed.

