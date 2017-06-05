N.J. man guilty of murder for luring victim to his death
NEWARK -- An Essex County jury on Thursday found a 33-year-old man guilty of luring another man to his death in Irvington almost two years ago. Following a three-week trial before Superior Court Judge James W. Donohue, the jury found Lamar Hunt guilty of murder , unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in the June 22, 2015 death of Tavaris Payne , 39, according to Assistant Prosecutor Jamel Semper.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Always wondering
|20,924
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|23 hr
|Red Crosse
|16
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Wed
|pugs
|1
|N.J. 8th graders reportedly snub Paul Ryan at D...
|May 28
|PUGS
|5
|South Orange Photo with Ryan refused
|May 26
|Anonymous
|3
|Fights, arrests after 300 youths converge on N....
|May 26
|pugs
|1
|New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm...
|May 20
|spytheweb
|5
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC