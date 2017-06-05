N.J. man guilty of murder for luring ...

N.J. man guilty of murder for luring victim to his death

21 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

NEWARK -- An Essex County jury on Thursday found a 33-year-old man guilty of luring another man to his death in Irvington almost two years ago. Following a three-week trial before Superior Court Judge James W. Donohue, the jury found Lamar Hunt guilty of murder , unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in the June 22, 2015 death of Tavaris Payne , 39, according to Assistant Prosecutor Jamel Semper.

