Murder-suicide shooter attacked victim before, was released from jail

NEWARK -- The Roselle man who shot and killed a woman on his driveway before turning the gun on himself Tuesday was arrested in April for assaulting the same woman at gunpoint, Newark police confirmed Wednesday. Anishalee Cortes, 22, went to a Newark police station at 3 a.m. on April 8 to report Dominick Richards, 49, had broken into her home on Summer Avenue in Newark and assaulted her at gunpoint, police said.

