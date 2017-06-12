Men plead not guilty in killing of 3 ...

Men plead not guilty in killing of 3 in Maplewood

Read more: NJ.com

Lavelle Davis, 37, and Jimmy P. Mays Jr., 34, appeared separately before Judge Ronald D. Wigler in Newark on an 11-count indictment that charges each man with robbery, burglary and other offenses, in addition to murder and felony murder. State Public Defender Joseph E. Krakora and defense attorney Michael Robbins, who represent Davis and Mays, respectively, asked Wigler to enter not-guilty pleas on behalf of their clients.

