Man who ran tax scheme from behind bars headed back to jail
NEWARK -- An East Orange man is heading back to jail -- a punishment handed down Tuesday for a scheme he admitted carrying out last time he was behind bars. Reginald Eaford, 47, was sentenced in Newark federal court to 51 months in prison for his role in a scam in which he and partner Winfred Moses, 49, also of East Orange, filed phony tax returns on behalf of prison inmates in order to collect refund checks, Acting U.S. Attorney William Fitzpatrick announced.
