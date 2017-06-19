Man who killed popular teacher convicted of additional weapon charges

NEWARK -- A Watchung man convicted Wednesday of murder in the killing of his child's mother was found guilty Friday of additional weapons offenses in the same case, and faces the possibility of life in prison. After deliberating for just 20 minutes, a jury seated before Superior Court Judge Ronald D. Wigler in Newark found Andre Higgs, 45, guilty of first-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and possessing a weapon as a prohibited person, according to Essex County Assistant Prosecutor Justin Edwab, who tried the case.

