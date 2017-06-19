Man who killed popular teacher convic...

Man who killed popular teacher convicted of additional weapon charges

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

NEWARK -- A Watchung man convicted Wednesday of murder in the killing of his child's mother was found guilty Friday of additional weapons offenses in the same case, and faces the possibility of life in prison. After deliberating for just 20 minutes, a jury seated before Superior Court Judge Ronald D. Wigler in Newark found Andre Higgs, 45, guilty of first-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and possessing a weapon as a prohibited person, according to Essex County Assistant Prosecutor Justin Edwab, who tried the case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bon Jovi was surprise guest at Jefferson Awards... Jun 20 BJ Fan 1
Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06) Jun 20 Daisy 62
News Maulaine Noel-Jeune, 37, Roselle (Jul '07) Jun 20 Christine 10
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 19 Fitus T Bluster 20,945
News New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr... Jun 18 Red Crosse 21
News New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr... Jun 7 pugs 1
News N.J. 8th graders reportedly snub Paul Ryan at D... May 28 PUGS 5
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,933 • Total comments across all topics: 281,979,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC