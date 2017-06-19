Man who killed popular teacher convicted of additional weapon charges
NEWARK -- A Watchung man convicted Wednesday of murder in the killing of his child's mother was found guilty Friday of additional weapons offenses in the same case, and faces the possibility of life in prison. After deliberating for just 20 minutes, a jury seated before Superior Court Judge Ronald D. Wigler in Newark found Andre Higgs, 45, guilty of first-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and possessing a weapon as a prohibited person, according to Essex County Assistant Prosecutor Justin Edwab, who tried the case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bon Jovi was surprise guest at Jefferson Awards...
|Jun 20
|BJ Fan
|1
|Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06)
|Jun 20
|Daisy
|62
|Maulaine Noel-Jeune, 37, Roselle (Jul '07)
|Jun 20
|Christine
|10
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 18
|Red Crosse
|21
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 7
|pugs
|1
|N.J. 8th graders reportedly snub Paul Ryan at D...
|May 28
|PUGS
|5
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC