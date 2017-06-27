Man convicted of fatally stabbing wheelchair-bound roommate

NEWARK -- An Essex County jury has found a 53-year-old Belleville man guilty of murder in the stabbing death of his wheelchair-bound roommate, prosecutors said. Following a trial before Superior Court Judge Michael L. Ravin in Newark, the jury found Edwin Andujar guilty of first-degree murder and weapons offenses in the Aug. 7, 2014 stabbing of Thomas Parent, 59. Assistant Prosecutor Michele Miller, who tried the case with Assistant Prosecutor Meredith Mona, called Parent's killing "an unthinkable, cowardly, intentional act."

