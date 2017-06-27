Man convicted of fatally stabbing wheelchair-bound roommate
NEWARK -- An Essex County jury has found a 53-year-old Belleville man guilty of murder in the stabbing death of his wheelchair-bound roommate, prosecutors said. Following a trial before Superior Court Judge Michael L. Ravin in Newark, the jury found Edwin Andujar guilty of first-degree murder and weapons offenses in the Aug. 7, 2014 stabbing of Thomas Parent, 59. Assistant Prosecutor Michele Miller, who tried the case with Assistant Prosecutor Meredith Mona, called Parent's killing "an unthinkable, cowardly, intentional act."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|22 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,947
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jun 25
|Tia19
|14
|Bon Jovi was surprise guest at Jefferson Awards...
|Jun 20
|BJ Fan
|1
|Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06)
|Jun 20
|Daisy
|62
|Maulaine Noel-Jeune, 37, Roselle (Jul '07)
|Jun 20
|Christine
|10
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 18
|Red Crosse
|21
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 7
|pugs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC