Man convicted of fatally stabbing whe...

Man convicted of fatally stabbing wheelchair-bound roommate

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

NEWARK -- An Essex County jury has found a 53-year-old Belleville man guilty of murder in the stabbing death of his wheelchair-bound roommate, prosecutors said. Following a trial before Superior Court Judge Michael L. Ravin in Newark, the jury found Edwin Andujar guilty of first-degree murder and weapons offenses in the Aug. 7, 2014 stabbing of Thomas Parent, 59. Assistant Prosecutor Michele Miller, who tried the case with Assistant Prosecutor Meredith Mona, called Parent's killing "an unthinkable, cowardly, intentional act."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 22 hr Fitius T Bluster 20,947
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) Jun 25 Tia19 14
News Bon Jovi was surprise guest at Jefferson Awards... Jun 20 BJ Fan 1
Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06) Jun 20 Daisy 62
News Maulaine Noel-Jeune, 37, Roselle (Jul '07) Jun 20 Christine 10
News New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr... Jun 18 Red Crosse 21
News New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr... Jun 7 pugs 1
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,885 • Total comments across all topics: 282,079,516

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC