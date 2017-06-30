Man convicted in violent Westfield carjacking gets 25 years
ELIZABETH -- After a jury found a Newark man guilty of a 2014 daytime carjacking in Westfield, a Union County judge on Thursday sentenced him to 25 years in prison. Union County Superior Court Judge Robert Kirsch ordered 28-year-old Lamar Randleman to serve 25 years in state prison, with 21 years and 4 months of the term to be served before he is eligible for parole.
