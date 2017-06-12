Man, 63, dies after hit-and-run in Newark
NEWARK -- Officials on Tuesday identified the 63-year-old man who died after he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in Newark's South Ward. Donald Jones, of Newark, was hit around 11:20 p.m. Saturday as he crossed Elizabeth Avenue, near West Peddie Street, according to Essex County Prosecutor's Office spokeswoman Katherine Carter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|Ryan Goldsman
|20,930
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 8
|Red Crosse
|16
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 7
|pugs
|1
|N.J. 8th graders reportedly snub Paul Ryan at D...
|May 28
|PUGS
|5
|South Orange Photo with Ryan refused
|May 26
|Anonymous
|3
|Fights, arrests after 300 youths converge on N....
|May 26
|pugs
|1
|New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm...
|May 20
|spytheweb
|5
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC