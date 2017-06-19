Man, 33, gunned down in double shooting

Keshawn Garner, of Newark, was shot at about 8:30 p.m. in the 400 block of 18th Avenue between South 10th Street and Springfield Avenue, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Robert Laurino and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose announced in a joint release Thursday. He was transported to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:11 p.m., authorities said.

