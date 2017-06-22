Lyndhurst man gets 46 months for Ponzi scheme1 minute | News

A 25-year-old borough man was sentenced to 46 months in prison after pleading guilty to a Ponzi scheme that took $1.5 million from 100 victims. Lyndhurst man sentenced to 46 months for Ponzi scheme A 25-year-old borough man was sentenced to 46 months in prison after pleading guilty to a Ponzi scheme that took $1.5 million from 100 victims.

