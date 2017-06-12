Lorde announces new tour, will play 3 N.J. area shows
The "Royals" singer, whose feverishly anticipated sophomore LP "Melodrama" just dropped Friday morning, also announced Friday an eponymous North American tour for 2018. The trek includes an April 6 performance at Prudential Center in Newark, as well as April 2 and 4 shows at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia and Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
