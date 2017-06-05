Loaded guns seized, 3 charged in separate arrests, police say

NEWARK -- Police seized two loaded handguns and arrested three Newark men in separate incidents Tuesday, including one man who was accused of threatening a woman with a gun, authorities said. Newark detectives with the Special Enforcement Bureau saw Laquan Jackson, 33, with a loaded 9mm handgun around 7 a.m. at the Riverview Court housing complex, according to city Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose.

